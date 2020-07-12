Sara Ali Khan is out and about wearing her statement white kurti

(Source: Varinder Chawla | File Photo) (Source: Varinder Chawla | File Photo)

Sara Ali Khan and her love for white kurtis need no introduction. The actor is often seen donning kurtis in and out of airports and even while taking a stroll in the city. The Kedarnath actor was recently spotted in another of her patent white cotton kurtis, which she paired with a colourful dupatta.

Keeping with the times, there was also a mask in place.

Prior to this, the actor has been spotted in her quintessential white kurti several times. Here are some instances.

The actor looked striking in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor looked striking in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She looked lovely in this white knee-length Anarkali kurta.

It is difficult to look away from the actor in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) It is difficult to look away from the actor in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan looks lovey in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan looks lovey in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There have also been instances when the actor has teamed a bright dupatta to add some colour in the ensemble.

What do you think of her looks?

