Sunday, July 12, 2020
Sara Ali Khan is out and about wearing her statement white kurti

The actor was seen wearing one of her trademark white kurtis, and we are not complaining.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 3:15:41 pm
What do you think of her latest looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | File Photo)

Sara Ali Khan and her love for white kurtis need no introduction. The actor is often seen donning kurtis in and out of airports and even while taking a stroll in the city. The Kedarnath actor was recently spotted in another of her patent white cotton kurtis, which she paired with a colourful dupatta.

Keeping with the times, there was also a mask in place.

Prior to this, the actor has been spotted in her quintessential white kurti several times. Here are some instances.

The actor looked striking in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

View this post on Instagram

It’s an all white kind of night🌛✨🐚 🧁🍦

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

She looked lovely in this white knee-length Anarkali kurta.

It is difficult to look away from the actor in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

 

Sara Ali Khan looks lovey in this outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There have also been instances when the actor has teamed a bright dupatta to add some colour in the ensemble.

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan snapped in bandra @viralbhayani

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

What do you think of her looks?

