Sara Ali Khan is out and about wearing her statement white kurti

Sara Ali Khan and her love for white kurtis need no introduction. The actor is often seen donning kurtis in and out of airports and even while taking a stroll in the city. The Kedarnath actor was recently spotted in another of her patent white cotton kurtis, which she paired with a colourful dupatta.
Keeping with the times, there was also a mask in place.
Prior to this, the actor has been spotted in her quintessential white kurti several times. Here are some instances.
She looked lovely in this white knee-length Anarkali kurta.
There have also been instances when the actor has teamed a bright dupatta to add some colour in the ensemble.
What do you think of her looks?
