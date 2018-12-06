Kedarnath promotions: Sara Ali Khan looks breathtakingly beautiful in a white anarkali

All set for her big screen debut, Sara Ali Khan is already giving tough competition to Bollywood actors when it comes to sartorial choices. Be it her comfortable yet uber-chic street styles or her elegant traditional attires, the millennial knows how to make heads turn.

While attending a promotional event for Kedarnath recently, the 23-year-old was seen donning a beautiful white full sleeves anarkali by Jajaabor that was styled with a printed dupatta worn over one shoulder. Keeping her look simple, she chose to give accessories a total miss. Her outfit was teamed with a pair of embroidered juttis from Needledust. A neutral make-up with well-defined eyes and glossy lips complemented her look beautifully. We think her look is easy to recreate and can be a great option to wear during the wedding, if you want to keep things subtle.

Earlier, Khan caught our attention in a traditional red and golden kurta and teamed it with an elegant red dupatta with golden work around the border from Raw Mango. The actor, who was styled by Tanya Ghavri, looked rather elegant in this ensemble.

For the accessories, she went for earrings and bangles from Amrapali Jewellers. To complement her ensemble, her hair was styled into soft waves by hairstylist Pompy Hans. A nude palette with well-defined eyes and a pink lip shade rounded off her look well.

We think Khan looks lovely in all the outfits.