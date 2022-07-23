scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Style alert: Sara Ali Khan plays with quirky prints on her Europe vacation

The actor was recently on a vacation, serving travel fashion goals with her chic and trendy ensembles

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 8:50:28 pm
Sara shared several pictures from her London vacation. (Photo: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has never failed to impress us with her fashion sense. From wearing elegant ethnic ensembles to choosing vibrant and uniquely styled outfits, she keeps it versatile with her sartorial picks. The actor’s love for prints can be seen in her traditional as well as western fashion choices. Sara, who was recently in Europe, managed to serve style goals with her trendy outfits.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Kedarnath actor took to Instagram to share a click in which she can be seen wearing black and orange leopard print fitted trousers, which she paired with a multi-coloured patterned crop top. She rounded off the look with a white crop sweater and multi-coloured shoes. Brown transparent sunglasses complemented her outfit.

Sara Ali Khan, Europe vacation The actor looks chic in her outfit (Source: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

In another shot, she paired the funky trousers with a bright orange jacket as she relaxed by a river in Amsterdam.

Sara Ali Khan, Europe vacation The actor has been enjoying her vacation in Amsterdam (Source: Sara Ali Khan /Instagram)

Bright colours can be fun to wear and Sara cannot agree more. Wearing a black jacket with alphabets printed all over and a bright red high-neck tee, the actor looked spectacular. She paired it with black printed leggings and converse shoes. 

Sara Ali Khan, Europe vacation The actor poses against Rembrandtplein in Central Amsterdam (Source: Sara Ali Khan/ Instagram)

Earlier, Sara was spotted wearing a multi-coloured printed dress for a photo shoot, looking chic as ever. 

Also Read | |Princess Diana’s tailor on her famous 1995 BBC interview outfit: ‘It isn’t black’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) 

Clubbing millennial fashion and traditional style, she wore a pair of ripped baggy jeans and a heavy overcoat over an olive green bralette. 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

ODIs are 'just a drag now,' the format is 'kind of dying': Akram

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

'I am the underdog', says UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect
Explained

Sri Lanka’s new PM Dinesh Gunawardena, and his India connect

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy
Shamshera review

This Ranbir Kapoor film is big, bad, loud and messy

Premium
Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Flo-Jo, the athlete who even the fastest living woman Shericka Jackson couldn't beat

Premium
How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone
ExpressBasics

How to move WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

Why oil-pulling is good for dental hygiene

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Sunday Binge
#SundayBinge: All the times Shilpa Shetty’s expressions have proven that she’s a foodie at heart
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement