Style alert: Sara Ali Khan plays with quirky prints on her Europe vacation

July 23, 2022 8:50:28 pm
Sara Ali Khan has never failed to impress us with her fashion sense. From wearing elegant ethnic ensembles to choosing vibrant and uniquely styled outfits, she keeps it versatile with her sartorial picks. The actor’s love for prints can be seen in her traditional as well as western fashion choices. Sara, who was recently in Europe, managed to serve style goals with her trendy outfits.
The Kedarnath actor took to Instagram to share a click in which she can be seen wearing black and orange leopard print fitted trousers, which she paired with a multi-coloured patterned crop top. She rounded off the look with a white crop sweater and multi-coloured shoes. Brown transparent sunglasses complemented her outfit.
In another shot, she paired the funky trousers with a bright orange jacket as she relaxed by a river in Amsterdam.
Bright colours can be fun to wear and Sara cannot agree more. Wearing a black jacket with alphabets printed all over and a bright red high-neck tee, the actor looked spectacular. She paired it with black printed leggings and converse shoes.
Earlier, Sara was spotted wearing a multi-coloured printed dress for a photo shoot, looking chic as ever.
Clubbing millennial fashion and traditional style, she wore a pair of ripped baggy jeans and a heavy overcoat over an olive green bralette.
