Sara Ali Khan turns to maxi dresses to beat the summer heat

Sara Ali Khan has a penchant for casual ethnic wear which she carries with extreme ease and style. Her crisp cotton salwar-kurtas are something we see her flaunting often. Lately, the actor has turned to maxi dresses to beat the summer heat.

We think it is a good move as maxi dresses are perfect for times when the temperature rises. It can be easily styled with basic flats, kolhapuri chappals or embroidered juttis. Just a touch of silver oxidised earrings and silver bangles, you have a lovely look that is also high on the boho chic factor.

Recently, she stepped out in an A-line printed maxi dress which is from Global Desi and retails for Rs 2,500. The orange and blue dress had a cinched waistline which she styled with orange juttis and some pretty bangles. The Simbaa actor decided to go make-up free for the casual outing.

Khan was also seen in an olive maxi dress which has red floral work on it. The Global Desi dress was easy on the eyes and the muted hues makes it a perfect pick for summer wear.

Earlier, the young starlet was spotted turning heads outside a restaurant in Mumbai in a white maxi dress from Spring Diaries which retails around Rs 2,100. The dress featured red tassel detailing on it and she accessorised it with a pair of off-white juttis which had floral prints on it. Hair in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.

She was also seen wearing an indigo dress with cuts around the waist that she teamed up with statement earrings.

The floral detailing on the neckline was rather impressive and the actor let the outfit do the talking, with minimal make-up and accessories.