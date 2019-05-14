Toggle Menu
Sara Ali Khan turns to maxi dresses to beat the summer heat

Sara Ali Khan's summer style is on point with these breezy maxi dresses. If you are looking for inspiration, then here's some. 

Sara Ali Khan can be seen flaunting maxi dresses.
Sara Ali Khan can be seen flaunting maxi dresses. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sara Ali Khan has a penchant for casual ethnic wear which she carries with extreme ease and style. Her crisp cotton salwar-kurtas are something we see her flaunting often. Lately, the actor has turned to maxi dresses to beat the summer heat.

We think it is a good move as maxi dresses are perfect for times when the temperature rises. It can be easily styled with basic flats, kolhapuri chappals or embroidered juttis. Just a touch of silver oxidised earrings and silver bangles, you have a lovely look that is also high on the boho chic factor.

Recently, she stepped out in an A-line printed maxi dress which is from Global Desi and retails for Rs 2,500. The orange and blue dress had a cinched waistline which she styled with orange juttis and some pretty bangles. The Simbaa actor decided to go make-up free for the casual outing.

Khan was also seen in an olive maxi dress which has red floral work on it. The Global Desi dress was easy on the eyes and the muted hues makes it a perfect pick for summer wear.

Earlier, the young starlet was spotted turning heads outside a restaurant in Mumbai in a white maxi dress from Spring Diaries which retails around Rs 2,100. The dress featured red tassel detailing on it and she accessorised it with a pair of off-white juttis which had floral prints on it. Hair in natural waves and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.

Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in a white dress.
Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in a white dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan fashion
Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan turns heads in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan turns heads in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen wearing an indigo dress with cuts around the waist that she teamed up with statement earrings.

The floral detailing on the neckline was rather impressive and the actor let the outfit do the talking, with minimal make-up and accessories.

