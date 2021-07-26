scorecardresearch
Monday, July 26, 2021
Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra and the results are stunning

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept understated yet extremely stylish

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 26, 2021 8:00:18 pm
What do you think of her look? (Source: tanya Ghavri, Manish Malhotra World/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is often spotted wearing designs by Manish Malhotra. It was no different this time when the starlet made heads turn in a pale pink chikankari lehenga from the designer.

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the look was kept understated allowing the elaborate outfit do all the talking. Ensuring that attention remains fixed on the ensemble, she tied her hair in a messy knot and went easy on the make-up, too.

ALSO READ |Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn with her regal avatar in latest look

Sharing the pictures, the designer wrote, “The very charming @saraalikhan95 bewitching in off-white and pink chikankari lehanga with our signature sparkle.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri)

Earlier, the actor had also donned the designer’s Nooraniyat collection. She looked gorgeous in a black lehenga with heavy golden and silver embroidery teamed with a backless choli. The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls. Take a look at the pictures.

The look was completed with smokey eyes and accessorised with a statement maang tika.

The Kedarnath actor was also seen looking lovely in “a geometrical enameled Nooraniyat ensemble” from the designer. The outfit was a great combination of subtle and bling. Take a look below:

What do you think of her look?

