Sara Ali Khan steals the show in a denim dress; check pics

Much like Kareena Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan has also been spotted a few times in and around Mumbai city. Recently, the Kedarnath actor was seen again, this time looking lovely in a denim dress outside father Saif Ali Khan’s house. She kept the look simple, and we loved the outfit. It made for perfect morning wear.

As always, her dazzling smile completed the look. Check out the look below.

Prior to this, Sara was seen in a grey lehenga set as she resumed shooting. Keeping it simple, she rounded out the look by keeping her hair untied and some matching bangles.

She was also seen in a metallic grey bandage dress. The look was completed with a high ponytail, reminding us of Ariana Grande.

But it is not only Sara and Kareena, TV host Malaika Arora too has been sharing pictures after joining back work.

What do you think of their looks?

