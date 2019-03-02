Sara Ali Khan nails the pant-sari look at the screening of Sonchiriya

Sara Ali Khan seems to be in the mood for some sartorial experiments. After effortlessly rocking boho vibes on the latest cover of Filmfare magazine, she stepped out in a beige pant-sari with intricate gold leaf work. The pretty actor teamed the ensemble with a sleeveless white top, nude pumps, a silver bracelet and a multi-coloured sling bag.

With her hair let loose, she was also seen rocking blue and green highlights at the tips.

Whether it is ethnic wear, contemporary designs or fusion outfits, the starlet knows how to carry a look with elan. Proving this point, the Simmba actor was recently seen looking lovely in a Sukriti and Aakriti outfit.

For the occasion, the actor picked a white coloured anarkali that was teamed with a similar coloured churidar and a heavily embroidered dupatta. Accessorising her look with a pair of golden juttis and gold ethnic earrings, Khan looked elegant.

Prior to this, she stepped out to support her Pilates trainer Namrata Purohit’s latest venture looking lovely in a dress by fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra. The abstract print mini dress was paired with a furry sling bag and shiny pink heels. She kept her hair loose and opted for a hint of make-up – playing with shades of pink to highlight her eyes and lips.

