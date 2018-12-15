Simmba Promotions: Sara Ali Khan makes a quirky fashion statement with Ranveer Singh

Just a movie old, Sara Ali Khan who is busy promoting her movie Simmba, has already created quite a buzz in the world of fashion with her experimental sartorial choices and she is rarely known to disappoint. Known to make heads turn with her appearances, the Kedarnath actor struck a pose with Ranveer Singh and made a quirky style statement.

For the occasion, Khan was seen in matching separates that included a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell- bottoms. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow pointed heels. Hair tied into a neat ponytail and nude make-up rounded out her look well.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and trousers that he teamed with a red checkered shirt.

Taking to Instagram, Khan posted the picture and captioned it, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”.

Earlier, Khan was seen in a mini dress and needless to say, she looked lovely. She picked white co-ords from Pankaj and Nidhi featuring delicate silk embroidery on it. The outfit from the designer duo’s spring/summer’19 collection was teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. With half-tied hair and minimal make-up, the actor rounded off her look well.

On another occasion, the starlet picked an embellished asymmetric mini dress from Topshop. If you are out of options as to what to wear to the next party, this LBB makes for a great option. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri combined her outfit with silver peep-toe heels and jewellery from Misho Designs. Well-defined eyes and a soft wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

We think the actor pulled off all the looks quite well.