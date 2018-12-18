Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on how to rock a polka dot dress

Sara Ali Khan might have just made her debut with Kedarnath but when it comes to making an impression off-screen, the young starlet’s sartorial choices have impressed us for a long time now. The actor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Simmba, was recently seen wearing a polka-dot short off-shoulder dress from the label Pretty Little Thing. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and accessorised with hoop earrings.

While this is quite understated, she has also experimented and has given us some quirky looks. Prior to this, perhaps taking some fashion inspiration from co-star Ranveer Singh, Khan was spotted in matching separates which included a pair of bell-bottoms and a printed, multi-coloured top. The look was accessorised with a pair of yellow boots and heart-shaped danglers. Nude make-up palette and hair tied into a neat ponytail completed the look.

Earlier, she was seen looking lovely in a short red dress. The Nikhil Thampi creation was elegant and we really liked the puff sleeves and the deep V-cut. Styled by Ghavri, the look was accessorised with earrings and a statement ring. Red lipstick and hair styled into waves completed the look.

On another occasion, she was spotted in mini white co-ords from Pankaj and Nidhi with lovely silk embroidery on it. Styled by Ghavri again, the look was rounded out with minimal make-up, Christian Louboutin heels and half-tied hair.

Khan really does experiment with her fashion choices, and more often than not, nails both ethnic and contemporary looks.

What do you think of her present look?