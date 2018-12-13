Simmba promotions: Sara Ali Khan in these mini dresses gets a thumbs from us

Just a movie old, Sara Ali Khan is already giving B-town fashionistas a run for their money with her chic style statements. Of late, the actor’s been seen experimenting a lot with her sartorial choices and we think she has done a good job.

Recently, for Simmba promotions, Khan picked mini dresses and needless to say, she looked lovely. For her first appearance, she picked white co-ords from Pankaj and Nidhi featuring delicate silk embroidery on it. The outfit from the designer duo’s spring/summer’19 collection was teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. With half-tied hair and minimal make-up, the actor rounded off her look well.

On another occasion, the starlet picked an embellished asymmetric mini dress from Topshop. If you are out of options as to what to wear to the next party, this LBB makes for a great option. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri combined her outfit with silver peep-toe heels and jewellery from Misho Designs. Well-defined eyes and a soft wavy hairdo gave finishing touches to her look.

Earlier this month, the Kedarnath actor was seen going for a funky look in a black crop top paired with a shimmery and colourful, tiger striped bell-bottoms by Elsie and Fred. We have to hand it to Khan for pulling off the bold look effortlessly. Pink hoop earrings, pink nails, and hair styled into a high ponytail rounded out her look.

The actor’s sartorial picks are quite easy to recreate.