Sara Ali Khan’s style diary is a beautiful mix of funky modern and classic Indian wear

Sara Ali Khan, who is busy with Kedarnath promotions, has yet again, impressed us with her sartorial choices. Take a look at her latest style file here.

Take a look at the latest style file of Sara Ali Khan. (Source: Instagram; Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan, who has been giving Bollywood fashionistas a run for their money with her glamorous sartorial choices during Kedarnath promotions is at it again. The starlet recently impressed us at Simmba trailer launch along with Ranveer Singh.

Clad in a pair of holographic, flared-legged pants from Topshop x Halpern, stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed it with a black, cut out shoulder, knotted crop top. What we really like is her neutral make-up palette and the curly hairdo that complemented her look.

Just like her contemporary outfits, Khan’s ethnic ensembles too are right on point. On another occasion, the actor picked a black, floral embroidered lehenga from Arpita Mehta that was teamed with a black cape jacket. Statement silver jhumkas from Amrapali, a wavy hairdo, well-defined eyes and a nude lip shade accentuated her look.

 

Sara Ali Khan in Arpita Mehta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Khan was also seen wearing a vibrant, tiger lily ruched top from House of Masaba that was teamed with black pants. Keeping her accessories minimal, she rounded off her look with gold strappy heels and monochrome bangles.

Sara Ali Khan in Masaba Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we spotted her in a beige number from her favourite designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble included a pair of flared pants teamed with a multi-coloured, embroidered crop top featuring billowy sleeves.

We think Khan looks lovely particularly in ethnic wear.

