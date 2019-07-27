Indian Couture Week 2019: Sara Ali Khan makes her runway debut as showstopper for designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock

Sara Ali Khan made her runway debut at the ongoing FDCI Indian Couture Week 2019 as she turned showstopper for designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock. The Kedarnath actor looked lovely in an intricately embroidered ivory lehenga with resham thread from the collection, Bonjour Ajmer.

Advertising

The look was rounded out by subtle make-up and hair styled into loose beachy waves. The actor was being cheered on by actor Kartik Aaryan and brother Ibrahim as she confidently sashayed down the ramp.

Check some of the pictures here.

The ensembles from the collection are an explosion of dimension and grandeur and play with the idea of elaboration while retaining its unconventional aesthetic. “The colour story seamlessly binds the collection together with shades like Spanish Vanilla, Lavender Fog, Smoke Green, Pewter, Ballet Pink, Prism Silver, Scallop Shell, Tuscan Gold and Midnight Blue,” read the statement from the designers.

The collection, which has been inspired by Fort Amer in Jaipur, aims to make one escape the ordinary and celebrate the extravagance of Jaipur’s eclectic landscape and vivid colours.

Advertising

Meanwhile, actor Rakul Preet also marked her debut at the India Couture Week as she walked the ramp for designer Reynu Tandon. She looked stunning in a dull pink lehenga choli, as nude make-up and side-parted hair completed her look. The emsemble was from the collection titled ‘The Savannah Saga’.

The collection fuses traditional embroideries with modern satin bodices reflecting two sides of the woman — her delicate and feminine side topped with a bead of coquettish. It comprises of garments which include floor-length anarkali’s, lehenga and sarees.