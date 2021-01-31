Sara Ali Khan shows winter fashion is all about the right pair of stockings

Winter is here and so are pictures of celebrities doling out one inspired look after another. Recently Sara Ali Khan joined in. The Coolie No. 1 actor was spotted in a white, comfortable jumper from the label Smoke Wear. Styled by Ami Patel, the look was chic, but what really did the trick were the thigh-high stockings she donned.
Winter wear is all about socks and stockings, and opting for a quirky pair is the easiest way to stand out. Just like she did.
The look was pulled together with a hint of kajal, hair parted in the centre and accessorised with studs.
Prior to this, it was Sonam Kapoor who really gave us the look of the season. The Neerja actor was spotted in a Bhaane separates, which she teamed up with a long beige coat from Victoria Beckham coat. She accessorised it with a black bag from Gabriela Hearst and completed the look with filled-in eyebrows, bright red lipstick and those amazing boots. Needless to say, she looked straight out of a fashion magazine.
What do you think of these looks?
