Sara Ali Khan adds a quirky touch to her simple ethnic wear with this accessory

Sara Ali Khan, who is yet to make her debut on the big screen, has already established herself as a fashionista with her numerous comfy yet stylish ethnic ensembles. Right from the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla gold and white kurta-lehenga combo to the yellow ruffle top that she teamed with ripped jeans during the wrap-up party of Kedarnath, the millennial has been giving fashion aficionados some major fashion goals.

The 24-year-old was recently seen sashaying down the streets of Mumbai, donning a sleeveless white kurta that she styled with a pair of matching palazzos, featuring an embroidered hemline. Comfortable and chic, we think this outfit makes for a great outfit for summer mornings. She further added a pop of colour by accessorising her outfit with a colourful handbag, which also helped break the monotony of the ensemble. Keeping her make-up minimal, she styled her hair in a tousled manner.

Prior to this, Khan was spotted leaving a yoga centre in Mumbai dressed in an easy breezy maxi dress with cuts on both sides that created an illusionary look of a crop top and a skirt. The floral detailing on the neckline seemed to be adorable. She teamed her casual look with what looks like a sheer tote bag and chappals that had colourful tassels on them.

