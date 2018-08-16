Sara Ali Khan shines bright in a tan mini dress at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Sara Ali Khan steals the show at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan steals the show at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 48th birthday on August 16 and the entire Pataudi khandan was in attendance. The party was obviously a starry affair, but what really caught our attention was Sara Ali Khan’s glamorous avatar.

For her father’s birthday bash, she stepped out in a suede tan mini, which was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece, fluffy strappy heels and a matching tote. For the make-up too, the actor went with nude tones and a neutral lip shade. She rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a neat ponytail.

Earlier, we had seen the Kedarnath actor in a grey-hued lehenga from Manish Malhotra that featured gold and silver floral embroidery on it. The voluminous outfit had an interesting detail on it — the dupatta was styled to make it look like half-jacket. Khan accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings that complemented her outfit really well. For the make-up, she went for a neutral shade with pink lips and a simple hairdo.

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

