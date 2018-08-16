Follow Us:
Thursday, August 16, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Sara Ali Khan shines bright in a tan mini dress at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash

Sara Ali Khan made heads turn at the Saif Ali Khan's birthday bash last evening. We like how the starlet kept her style quotient subtle yet glamorous in a tan mini dress. Check out the pictures here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 16, 2018 2:52:00 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan latest photos, Sara Ali Khan fashion, Saif Ali Khan birthday bash, Sara Ali Khan style, indian express, indian express news Sara Ali Khan steals the show at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Saif Ali Khan celebrated his 48th birthday on August 16 and the entire Pataudi khandan was in attendance. The party was obviously a starry affair, but what really caught our attention was Sara Ali Khan’s glamorous avatar.

For her father’s birthday bash, she stepped out in a suede tan mini, which was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece, fluffy strappy heels and a matching tote. For the make-up too, the actor went with nude tones and a neutral lip shade. She rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a neat ponytail.

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan latest photos, Sara Ali Khan fashion, Saif Ali Khan birthday bash, Sara Ali Khan style, indian express, indian express news Sara Ali Khan looked pretty at Saif Ali Khan’s birthday bash. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the Kedarnath actor in a grey-hued lehenga from Manish Malhotra that featured gold and silver floral embroidery on it. The voluminous outfit had an interesting detail on it — the dupatta was styled to make it look like half-jacket. Khan accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings that complemented her outfit really well. For the make-up, she went for a neutral shade with pink lips and a simple hairdo.

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan latest photos, Sara Ali Khan fashion, Saif Ali Khan birthday bash, Sara Ali Khan style, indian express, indian express news Sara Ali Khan in Manish Malhotra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Let us know in the comments section below.

