Sara Ali Khan stuns in a red ethnic outfit from Raw Mango

Time and again, we have seen Sara Ali Khan turn heads with her impressive sartorial choices. Right from the Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla 3D floral applique blouse to the yellow ruffle top that she teamed with ripped jeans during the wrap-up party of Kedarnath, the millennial has been giving fashion aficionados some major fashion goals.

The 25-year-old caught our eye in one of the promotional events recently. For the occasion, Sara wore a traditional red and golden kurta and teamed it with an elegant red dupatta with golden work around the border from Raw Mango. The actor, who was styled by Tanya Ghavri, looked rather elegant in this ensemble.

For the accessories, she went for earrings and bangles from Amrapali Jewellers. To complement her ensemble, her hair was styled into soft waves by hairstylist Pompy Hans. A nude palette with well-defined eyes and a pink lip shade rounded off her look well.

Earlier, Khan was seen stepping out in a beautiful creation by her favourite designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. She donned a 3D floral applique blouse that was paired with a white organza lehenga skirt and a matching dupatta. To add another dimension to her look, stylist Tanya Ghavri chose a statement butterfly ring to accessorise her outfit.

On another occasion, the starlet floored all in a Sabyasachi creation. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, she was seen wearing the designer’s ‘Navratan’ lehenga. The intricately embroidered black tulle skirt was highlighted with zardosi, hand-painted organza, pearls and crystals. This was teamed with a black sequin top and a sequin dupatta. With hair neatly parted at the centre, the look was rounded out with a pair of gold earrings and a brown lipstick with maroon undertones.

It’s safe to say that the starlet has rarely missed the mark with her sartorial picks.