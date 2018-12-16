Sara Ali Khan is elegance personified in this classy red dress

Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, is now busy promoting her second movie Simmba. She might just be a movie old but her sartorial picks have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Known to pull off just any look — be it a floral applique lehenga or a sharara-top combo — with absolute grace and finesse, the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

Advertising

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to post her picture in a classy red dress. She exuded grace as she struck a pose and carried her deep V-cut collared outfit with puff sleeves detailing with utmost elegance. The actor kept her accessories to a minimal and we liked the simplicity of the outfit. She went for a statement ring and simple earrings to complete the ensemble. Hair styled into soft waves and a dab of red on her lips rounded off the look well.

Earlier, Khan was seen with Ranveer Singh in matching separates that included a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell-bottoms. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow pointed heels. Hair tied into a neat ponytail and nude makeup rounded out her look well.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and trousers that he teamed with a red checkered shirt.

Advertising

Taking to Instagram, Khan posted the picture and captioned it, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”.

On another occasion, Khan was seen in a mini dress and needless to say, she looked lovely. She picked white co-ords from Pankaj and Nidhi featuring delicate silk embroidery on it. The outfit from the designer duo’s spring/summer’19 collection was teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. With half-tied hair and minimal make-up, the actor rounded off her look well.

We think the actor looked rather classy.