Sara Ali Khan is elegance personified in this classy red dress

Recently, Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram to post her picture in a classy red dress. She exuded grace as she struck a pose and carried her deep V-cut collared outfit with puff sleeves detailing with utmost elegance.

Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in this red mini-dress. (Source: SaraAliKhan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan, who recently made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, is now busy promoting her second movie Simmba. She might just be a movie old but her sartorial picks have been the talk of the town for quite some time now. Known to pull off just any look — be it a floral applique lehenga or a sharara-top combo — with absolute grace and finesse, the actor has been giving us some major fashion goals, one appearance at a time.

Recently, the actor took to Instagram to post her picture in a classy red dress. She exuded grace as she struck a pose and carried her deep V-cut collared outfit with puff sleeves detailing with utmost elegance. The actor kept her accessories to a minimal and we liked the simplicity of the outfit. She went for a statement ring and simple earrings to complete the ensemble. Hair styled into soft waves and a dab of red on her lips rounded off the look well.

Earlier, Khan was seen with Ranveer Singh in matching separates that included a printed, multi-coloured top and a pair of bell-bottoms. The actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of heart-shaped danglers and yellow pointed heels. Hair tied into a neat ponytail and nude makeup rounded out her look well.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, was seen in a black tee and trousers that he teamed with a red checkered shirt.

Taking to Instagram, Khan posted the picture and captioned it, “Taking some inspiration from my Hero”.

On another occasion, Khan was seen in a mini dress and needless to say, she looked lovely. She picked white co-ords from Pankaj and Nidhi featuring delicate silk embroidery on it. The outfit from the designer duo’s spring/summer’19 collection was teamed with Christian Louboutin heels. With half-tied hair and minimal make-up, the actor rounded off her look well.

We think the actor looked rather classy.

