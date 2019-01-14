Just give Sara Ali Khan can ace any look; here’s proof

Sara Ali Khan is riding high on the success of her recently released movie Simmba. The young starlet has also been pretty experimental with her outfits. During the promotions of her films Kedarnath and Simmba, she left us impressed with her sartorial choices that almost never failed to hit the mark.

Khan rarely goes wrong when she wears all ethnic. Recently, for Lohri celebrations, she looked lovely in a pink and gold kurti that was teamed with a matching patiala salwar and dupatta. While the look was conventional, we loved the quirky patterns on the outfit. The look was accessorised with earrings and was rounded out with hair parted at the centre and matching juttis.

In another instance, she was seen in a blush pink shirt from Madison that was teamed with a short green skirt from Topshop. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, the contrast worked extremely well and we really liked the lace detail on the shirt. The look was rounded out with hair tied in a ponytail, silver hoopla earrings and stilettos.

Earlier, at the Simmba success party, Khan was spotted in a short sequin dress. The look was kept simple and was not accessorised much. The matching hairband added a quirky element to the ensemble.

Needless to say, she impressed us in both her appearances. What did you think of them?