Sara Ali Khan gives us major ethnic fashion goals in this ensemble

Sara Ali Khan has made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, and while her performance is being talked about, she has also managed to impress the fashion police with her sartorial choices. The actor was recently spotted in a lovely ensemble by Varun and Nidhika. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the actor pulled off the mint colour dhoti pants with elan. We love the way the hair was styled and it perfectly complemented her attire. Minimal make-up and matching jutti rounded out the look.

Prior to this, the actor was spotted in a beige sequinned short kurta. This was teamed with a pair of matching sharara pants. The make-up was kept minimal while the hair was styled in beautiful beach waves. We really liked the kurta-sharara combination and the actor pulled it off extremely well.

She was also spotted donning an embroidered and embellished ankle-length straight suit. Styled by Ghavri, the look was not accessorised much. Golden pointed heels and a pair of earrings rounded out the look. We really liked the cut-out detail on the back.

The actor had also left us impressed at the Simmba trailer launch along with Ranveer Singh. She was seen donning a pair of holographic, flared-legged pants from Topshop x Halpern. This was teamed with a black, knotted crop top. Styled by Ghavri, nude make-up palette and lovely curls completed the look. Needless to say, she looked stunning.

