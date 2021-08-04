Celeb fashion: Sara Ali Khan dazzles in red sequin lehenga set

What do you think of her look? (Source: Tanya Ghavri/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan is always impressive in ethnic outfits. It was no different this time as she was seen in two different looks, each time as dazzling as the other.

In the first look, the Kedarnath actor was spotted in a crimson red Seema Gujral lehenga. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the sequin outfit — which was teamed with a sheer dupatta — looked lovely on her.

But it was her makeup that really elevated the look. We dig the hint of red and glitter on the eyes. The ensemble was further accessorised with a diamond neckpiece and earrings. Letting the outfit to do all the talking, the hair was tied in a neat knot.

In the second instance, she was seen in a floral lehenga from the label Mishru. The pale pink and yellow combination worked really well. Also styled by Ghavri, the look was pulled together with dewy make-up and pink lip shade. Check out the pictures here.

As has been well established already, the actor really can make the lehenga look work. She has been designer Manish Malhotra’s muse on many occasions and the results were amazing.

What do you think of her recent choices?