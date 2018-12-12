Sara Ali Khan is resplendent in this sky blue Prabal Gurung dress

Sara Ali Khan might be one film old but the starlet is already making her presence felt. While she is being lauded for her performance in her debut film, Kedarnath, her sartorial choices are also receiving much praise. She was recently spotted in a sky-blue outfit from Prabal Gurung. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the blue dress was teamed with matching heels.

It is the blue eyeliner that has all our attention though and we feel the actor did a great job in pulling that off. The look was completed with hair styled in soft curls, dark kohl eyes and nude lips.

Prior to this, she was spotted in an ensemble by Varun and Nidhika. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor looked lovely in the mint colour dhoti pants. We love the way the hair was styled. Minimal make-up and matching jutti completed the look.

The actor also stunned in a beige sequinned short kurta that was teamed with a pair of matching sharara pants. Minimal make-up and hair that was styled into beautiful beach waves rounded out the look. Needless to say, the actor gave us some serious ethnic fashion goals in this outfit.

She also bowled us over in an embroidered and embellished ankle-length straight suit that she donned recently. Styled by Ghavri, the ensemble was completed with a pair of earrings and golden pointed heels.

We think the actor looks lovely.