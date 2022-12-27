Sara Ali Khan’s recent pictures are tips on travelling in style during winters; take a look

Sara Ali Khan was born to travel; the actor has been to many places within the country and her international visits are worthy of being bookmarked, too. The ‘Atrangi Re‘ star also knows how to travel in style, whether vacationing in India — trekking in the mountains, having a spiritual experience — or relaxing at a pristine beach in some remote corner of the world.

In keeping with the weather and season, the actor’s wardrobe also appears to be eclectic with an interesting mix of ensembles.

Recently, the 27-year-old jetted off to the UK to celebrate the holiday season there. Prior to that, she was seen working out rigorously to stay in shape, so she could eat all the delectable foods that are traditionally consumed during this time of the year (think cakes and cookies).

Sara took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers an album of pictures from her recent getaway, in which she looked like the absolute fashionista that she is. What was more impressive, however, was that the actor’s wardrobe appears to be imitable; anyone can seek inspiration from her sartorial choices and recreate the looks.

In the first picture in the series of pictures, Sara was seen in a bright red puffer jacket, also known as a quilted jacket, which she wore over a black turtleneck top. She wore a contrasting bottom: a pair of mint green pants with a Mickey Mouse embossed on one side.

Keeping the look fun and casual, the actor wore a pair of white sneakers and rounded it off with a black cap; she left her hair loose.

In the second photograph, she sported another fun look: a bright, summery pink quilted jacket (which served us with some winter ‘Barbiecore’ fashion), worn over a flashy pink top and a pair of stretchy pants with pink and purple patterns all over. She also wore cute pink earmuffs, something that is a must-have in your winter collection.

This was followed by a glam photo of the actor posing in a pool, looking straight at the camera, with the sun shining bright behind her. Next, she posted a photo amid nature, wearing a loose white dress with matching slippers; the actor kept her overall look simple.

Her caption read, “Merry merry Christmas everyone I came to the store today, but realised it’s Christmas and hence shut. But, all I wanted was blue skies, the bright shining sun, greenery, peace and serenity. So.. #gratitude Now time for Winter Wonderland ka #attitude.”

We love each of these looks! What about you?

