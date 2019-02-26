Sara Ali Khan looks like a dream on the cover of this magazine

Be it her acting skills or her sartorial choices, Sara Ali Khan never fails to impress. The young starlet is a force to reckon with and she has proved it yet again with the photo shoot of Filmfare magazine.

The 25-year-old was seen in three looks and she impressed us in all of them. For the cover, Khan was seen striking a confident pose in a beige and green dress featuring sequins and fringes by Savio Jon. Accessorising her outfit with heavy black earrings, statement rings and bracelets by Deepa Gurnani, the actor exuded a dreamy vibe. Hair curled into soft waves went well with her look.

The magazine took to Instagram to share the picture of her shoot and captioned, “A star is born!

Presenting the sensational @saraalikhan95 on our latest cover. Isn’t she looking gorgeous?”

For another look, the Simmba actor was seen looking sultry in a red shirt from Fendi featuring threadwork that was paired with a pleated red skirt of the same colour. We like how she teamed it with a green bralette from Clover Canyon featuring red and black stripes. Her accessories that comprised of a broad brown belt, junk bracelets and statement earrings upped the ante of her look.

She was also seen in a unique and interesting look for the photo shoot where she donned a layered dress from the label Deme featuring frills and a plunging neckline. Make-up and hair artist Bianca Hartkopf did a good job with her hair and make-up that added an X factor to the look. Shoes from Fendi completed her ensemble.

What do you think of the actor’s look?