Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple and fun in this red dress; check pics

What do you think of her look? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s fashion has largely been a mixed bag. Recently she was spotted in a dress from the label Flor et.al. And while it featured the dramatic frills the actor has an affinity for, the outfit had an interesting restraint, making it a smart addition to her present looks.

Styled by Ami Patel, the dress not only gave checks a nice twist, but we also dig the little bow-like impression of the edges. The look was completed with hair straightened and lot of eyeliner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

While promoting Coolie No. 1, she opted for some rather impressive looks. For instance she really impressed us in this cherry red pantsuit look. Styled by Patel again, the look was understated but stylish. The outfit from the label Safiyaa worked really well, especially the slit sleeves. It added a lot of style and drama to the ensemble.

The look was rounded off with a lot of mascara and matching nail polish. She accessorised it with a solid gold ring.

Here are the pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Her present looks seem like a far-cry from her previous ones, and we are not complaining!

What do you think of them?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle