Sara Ali Khan or Ananya Panday: Who wore it better?

Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath might have just released but the actor has already forced the fashion police to sit up and take notice of her. Busy with the promotions of Simmba, the starlet was recently seen in a sequinned dress with flared sleeves from Topshop x Halpern. Side-parted hair, dark kohl eyes and red lipstick completed the look while it was rounded out with black nail paint and shoes.

Few days back, Ananya Panday too had donned a similar attire when she attended producer Dinesh Vijan’s wedding with Pramita Tanwar. Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, Panday looked stunning in a sequinned dress from the label Rixo. The sleeves and the little black knot detailing at the back impressed us a great deal and Panday pulled it off really well. The look was kept minimalistic and was accessorised with rings from Kajal Fabiani while a nude make-up palette and hair neatly tied in a ponytail completed the look.

Khan had also donned an ensemble from Topshop at Simmba’s trailer launch. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor was seen in a black, cut out shoulder, crop top and was teamed with a pair of flared-legged holographic pants from Topshop x Halpern. We liked the knotted detail on the top and it complemented her svelte frame. Neutral make-up palette and curly hairdo completed the look.

Khan has been quite experimental with her fashion choices and it is always fun to see what she will wear next.

Who do you think wore the sequinned dress better, Panday or Khan?