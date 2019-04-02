Sara Ali Khan, on the cover of this magazine, is captivating

Sara Ali Khan might be just two films old but she is already making all the right fashion choices. Recently, the starlet featured on the cover of the fashion magazine Vogue for its April issue. Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, the Simmba actor made quite a statement in a white dress, paired with a mesh top. The look was rounded out with hair styled in soft curls, a nude shade of lipstick and very impressive eye make-up.

Prior to this, the actor was seen on the cover of Filmfare magazine.

The 25-year-old was spotted wearing a beige and green dress that featured sequins and fringes by Savio Jon. The look was accessorised with heavy black earrings, statement rings and bracelets, all by Deepa Gurnani, The look was extremely dreamy and we really like the way the hair was styled into soft waves. The magazine took to Instagram to share the picture of her shoot and captioned, “A star is born! Presenting the sensational @saraalikhan95 on our latest cover. Isn’t she looking gorgeous?” and we cannot agree more.

In another look, the actor was seen looking stunning in a red shirt from Fendi with threadwork details. This was paired with a matching pleated red skirt. This was further teamed with a green bralette from Clover Canyon featuring red and black stripes.

The look was accessorised with statement earrings, junk bracelet and broad brown belt.