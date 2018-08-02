Sara Ali Khan is a head-turner in this unusual attire at Manish Malhotra’s fashion show

Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in a dark-hued Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Sara Ali Khan looks ravishing in a dark-hued Manish Malhotra lehenga. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Sara Ali Khan’s rendezvous with traditional attires have mostly been successful. Right from her hot pink embellished anarkali to her gold kurta and white lehenga combo, the newbie leaves fashion enthusiasts in awe with her sartorial choices. This time, Khan was spotted attending Manish Malhotra’s fashion show, where the designer unveiled his latest collection ‘Zween’.

For the event, the millennial picked a grey-hued lehenga from Malhotra that featured gold and silver floral embroidery on it. The voluminous outfit had an interesting detail on it — the dupatta was styled to make it look like half-jacket. Khan accessorised the outfit with a pair of statement gold earrings that complemented her outfit really well. For the make-up, she went for a neutral shade with pink lips and simple hairdo.

Prior to this, Khan made a gorgeous appearance in a heavily embellished cream-orange lehenga by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony. Nude make-up and sleek hairdo completed her look.

Not only lehengas, Khan can carry off saris with equal grace and elan. While attending a wedding, the 24-year-old stepped out in an elegant ivory sari, again from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The sari featured an embellished border and she teamed it with a matching heavily spangled blouse.

For the accessories, she dabbled with the classic touch of multiple bangles and we think it looked charming. With a spherical tote and dewy make-up, she rounded out her look and gave us some lessons in ethnic dressing. Her sartorial choices are proof that she is a fashionista in the making, don’t you think?

What do you think about Khan’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

