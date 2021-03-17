Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn with her regal avatar in latest look

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 17, 2021 3:50:39 pm
sara ali khanSara Ali Khan looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra ensemble. (Source: manishmalhotraworld/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has left us awestruck once again, this time in her regal avatar.

The actor recently turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra’s couture film Nooraniyat, showcasing his latest collection. For the film, she posed in a black lehenga, with heavy golden and silver embroidery, and a backless choli with a plunging neckline. Take a look:

In one of the photos, Sara also posed with an embroidered dupatta paired with the embellished lehenga.

Her photos were shot by Victoria Krundysheva at The Leela Palace in Jaipur.

Sara completed the look with open, messy hair and a big maang tika, along with heavy bangles and rings from the designer’s collection, pulling off a balanced yet chic look. The hair and makeup were done by Florian Hurel.

What do you think about the attire?

