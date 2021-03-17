Sara Ali Khan makes heads turn with her regal avatar in latest look

March 17, 2021 3:50:39 pm
Sara Ali Khan has left us awestruck once again, this time in her regal avatar.
The actor recently turned muse for designer Manish Malhotra’s couture film Nooraniyat, showcasing his latest collection. For the film, she posed in a black lehenga, with heavy golden and silver embroidery, and a backless choli with a plunging neckline. Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
In one of the photos, Sara also posed with an embroidered dupatta paired with the embellished lehenga.
View this post on Instagram
Her photos were shot by Victoria Krundysheva at The Leela Palace in Jaipur.
Sara completed the look with open, messy hair and a big maang tika, along with heavy bangles and rings from the designer’s collection, pulling off a balanced yet chic look. The hair and makeup were done by Florian Hurel.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
What do you think about the attire?
For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.