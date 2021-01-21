scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 21, 2021
Must Read

Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy during Maldives trip in a multicoloured bikini; see pics

The Kedarnath actor ditched footwear while posing in the bikini, and left her hair open

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | January 21, 2021 9:40:45 pm
sara ali khanSara Ali Khan shared pictures from her Maldives trip on Instagram. (Source: saraalikhan95/Instagram)

Amid the pandemic, Maldives turned out to be a vacation hotspot among B-town celebs, from Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha. The latest celebrity to join the list is Sara Ali Khan.

The Coolie No. 1 actor posted pictures of her posing dreamily at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, against the backdrop of a waterbody.

“Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose,” Sara captioned the picture.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Also Read |Sara Ali Khan keeps it simple and fun in this red dress; check pics

The Simmba actor looked pretty in a multicoloured high waisted bikini and a matching sarong tied around her waist, from designer duo Shivan and Narresh‘s latest collection Kurt. “Embrace the passage of ordinary elements to a realm of fantastical psychedelia. One presses forward along pathways and patterns heavy with ornamentation, as if navigating through a mystical maze, to engage more deeply with the visual inventions of this master of fantasticality,” the designers write about the concept behind the collection on their official website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHIVAN & NARRESH (@shivanandnarresh)

While the bikini costs Rs 15,950, the Kurt Yang Yong Eyelet Paneyo costs Rs 36, 950 on the designer’s website.

The Kedarnath actor ditched footwear while posing in the bikini, and left her hair open. Overall, the actor pulled off a simple yet classy look.

What do you think of Sara’s swimwear?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

inauguration day, biden harris inauguration day, inauguration day photos, inauguration day kamala harris, inauguration day Michelle obama, inauguration day lady gaga, joe biden jill biden news, us elections latest news, inauguration day fashion
From Lady Gaga to Michelle Obama: Who wore what on Inauguration Day

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 21: Latest News

Advertisement