Sara Ali Khan looks dreamy during Maldives trip in a multicoloured bikini; see pics

Amid the pandemic, Maldives turned out to be a vacation hotspot among B-town celebs, from Katrina Kaif to Sonakshi Sinha. The latest celebrity to join the list is Sara Ali Khan.

The Coolie No. 1 actor posted pictures of her posing dreamily at the St Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort, against the backdrop of a waterbody.

“Sandy Toes & Sunkissed Nose,” Sara captioned the picture.

The Simmba actor looked pretty in a multicoloured high waisted bikini and a matching sarong tied around her waist, from designer duo Shivan and Narresh‘s latest collection Kurt. “Embrace the passage of ordinary elements to a realm of fantastical psychedelia. One presses forward along pathways and patterns heavy with ornamentation, as if navigating through a mystical maze, to engage more deeply with the visual inventions of this master of fantasticality,” the designers write about the concept behind the collection on their official website.

While the bikini costs Rs 15,950, the Kurt Yang Yong Eyelet Paneyo costs Rs 36, 950 on the designer’s website.

The Kedarnath actor ditched footwear while posing in the bikini, and left her hair open. Overall, the actor pulled off a simple yet classy look.

What do you think of Sara’s swimwear?