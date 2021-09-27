Sara Ali Khan makes a dreamy appearance in a sari; take a look

There’s no stopping Sara Ali Khan when it comes to acing ethnic fashion. Her sartorial picks are always graceful and chic. This time, too, the 28-year-old left us impressed as she posed in a sari.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Because women in a sari are always pyaari” as she looked absolutely stunning in the six yards. Take a look.

Sara was seen wearing a beautiful pink sari that featured a bright yellow border and multicoloured prints giving it a playful twist. She paired the sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.

Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed the sari with gold embellished earrings and yellow and pink bangles. Sara left her hair open in soft curls and wore a blue bindi. The actor added the finishing touches with a subtle pink eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a dash of nude pink lip shade.

Prior to this, she gave us festive fashion goals as she wore a white sharara set that featured gota patti work and border on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

She left her straight hair open in a middle parting and accessorised this ethnic look with a bindi and gold jhumkis.

