Sara Ali Khan makes a dreamy appearance in a sari; take a look

September 27, 2021 9:40:26 pm
There’s no stopping Sara Ali Khan when it comes to acing ethnic fashion. Her sartorial picks are always graceful and chic. This time, too, the 28-year-old left us impressed as she posed in a sari.
Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote, “Because women in a sari are always pyaari” as she looked absolutely stunning in the six yards. Take a look.
View this post on Instagram
Sara was seen wearing a beautiful pink sari that featured a bright yellow border and multicoloured prints giving it a playful twist. She paired the sari with a matching sleeveless blouse.
Styled by Ami Patel, she teamed the sari with gold embellished earrings and yellow and pink bangles. Sara left her hair open in soft curls and wore a blue bindi. The actor added the finishing touches with a subtle pink eyeshadow, well-defined eyebrows, mascara laden eyes, blushed and highlighted cheeks, and a dash of nude pink lip shade.
Prior to this, she gave us festive fashion goals as she wore a white sharara set that featured gota patti work and border on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.
View this post on Instagram
She left her straight hair open in a middle parting and accessorised this ethnic look with a bindi and gold jhumkis.
