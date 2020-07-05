Sara Ali Khan looks vibrant in white floral outfit; see pics

The actor was seen in a vibrant ethnic outfit paired with a matching facemask and juttis. (Source: Instagram) The actor was seen in a vibrant ethnic outfit paired with a matching facemask and juttis. (Source: Instagram)

Slowly, the best of Bollywood is stepping out; actors are being spotted on the regular, meeting friends or making their way to production houses for future projects. While the city of Mumbai is still struggling with a surge in cases, the industry is finding new ways to work things out. Recently, the camera caught up with actor Sara Ali Khan, who was seen stepping out of dad Saif Ali Khan’s house in Mumbai.

The actor was seen in a vibrant ethnic outfit paired with a matching facemask and juttis. The white salwar kurta had colourful pink florals all over it and the facemask just added more colours to her look. Facemasks have become a constant for everyone who is stepping out during the lockdown. And Bollywood sure knows how to add style to even the mundane things.

The Simmba actor has stepped out quite a few times, during this week. Earlier she was seen in a blush pink kurta with printed pants and a matching nude pink Burberry shoulder bag.

On Sunday, the actor posted a picture in which she was seen twinning with her mother Amrita Singh. The duo was apparently dressed in an Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla creation. The kurta dress was a riot of colours with golden lace lining running all over it, and the actor paired pom-pom earrings to match the aesthetics of the dress. In a closeup selfie that she posted, we could also see her blue eyeliner.

What do you think about her looks?

