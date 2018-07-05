Pastel pink is soothing, but Sara Ali Khan in this salwar suit fails to impress

Sara Ali Khan was seen in a simple pastel salwar suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express) Sara Ali Khan was seen in a simple pastel salwar suit. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/Indian Express)

Sara Ali Khan, who is all set to debut on the big screen this year with Kedarnath has been spotted giving ethnic wear goals quite often. Her numerous Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehengas and anarkalis have, time and again, left us wanting for more. But things are different this time.

Recently, the 24-year-old was seen wearing a peach and baby pink salwar suit and even though free-flowing Indian wear might seem like a good choice in this humid weather, we wish she would have picked up a different print. To us, her salwar suit looked really boring.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a pair of silver mojris. Minimal make-up with well-defined eyes and hair styled in a neat ponytail completed her look.

Speaking of her love for ethnic wear, the millennial was spotted a few days ago attending Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta’s engagement ceremony dressed in a cream-orange lehenga by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We think she looked striking in the heavily embellished outfit and managed to carry herself effortlessly. Colourful bangles and gold earrings were accessorised with her look. A nude make-up palette and side-swept hair gave finishing touches.

Sara Ali Khan at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement ceremony. (Source: File Photo) Sara Ali Khan at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta engagement ceremony. (Source: File Photo)

What do you think about Khan’s latest style file? Let us know in the comments section below.

