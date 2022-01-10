scorecardresearch
Monday, January 10, 2022
Sara Ali Khan aces the lace trend; looks ethereal in white outfit

With barely-there make-up -- nude lips and a fresh, glowy complexion -- and a messy hairdo, the Atrangi Re actor channelled bohemian princess vibes

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
January 10, 2022 8:50:12 pm
Check out the details of the actor's dreamy look! (Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s style is as versatile as her films. Incredibly chic and glamorous, the actor knows how to make a statement every time she steps out.

As such, we couldn’t help but swoon over her recent all-white look. Take a look at the dreamy outfit below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara looked ethereal in a white lace co-ord set from Sydney-based brand Leo Lin. The ensemble, which featured a lace crop top and mini skirt with intricate detail, ruffled full sleeves and a nude bralette worn underneath, was styled in the most perfect way by Lakshmi Lehr.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rohan Shrestha (@rohanshrestha)

With barely-there make-up: nude lips and a fresh, glowy complexion, and a messy hairdo, the Atrangi Re actor channelled bohemian princess vibe.

What did you think of this look?

