Sara Ali Khan aces the lace trend; looks ethereal in white outfit

Sara Ali Khan’s style is as versatile as her films. Incredibly chic and glamorous, the actor knows how to make a statement every time she steps out.

As such, we couldn’t help but swoon over her recent all-white look. Take a look at the dreamy outfit below.

Sara looked ethereal in a white lace co-ord set from Sydney-based brand Leo Lin. The ensemble, which featured a lace crop top and mini skirt with intricate detail, ruffled full sleeves and a nude bralette worn underneath, was styled in the most perfect way by Lakshmi Lehr.

With barely-there make-up: nude lips and a fresh, glowy complexion, and a messy hairdo, the Atrangi Re actor channelled bohemian princess vibe.

