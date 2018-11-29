Kedarnath promotions: Sara Ali Khan is a true youth style icon; here’s proof

Sara Ali Khan is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. There’s still time to assess her acting skills but the actor is already making headlines with her excellent sartorial choices. Be it carrying an ethnic look or pulling off contemporary wear, the starlet knows how to make her presence felt.

Recently, for a promotional event, Khan was spotted in an elegant silver lehenga with floral applique work in blue and lilac all over it. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, she accessorised the Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla ensemble with traditional blue earrings. Going for minimal make-up, she styled her hair into gorgeous waves.

For another event, the actor stunned in a mochi work crop top and sharara pants from designer Nupur Kanoi’s collection. She kept her look rather simple with hair styled into soft waves and a dab of pink on her lips. We feel the actor looked quite elegant and fresh.

Check out the pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan turned heads, yet again, when she stepped out in Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. We like the colourful hand embroidery work all over the outfit.

The actor was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who accessorised her outfit with delicate floral earrings. We like how she kept her look simple and graceful.

Khan has been constantly giving us styling lessons and we like how she pulls off floral designs like no other.