Follow Us:
Thursday, July 26, 2018
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves Sponsored

A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves
  • We love neon colours, but Sara Ali Khan’s take on monsoon fashion is disappointing

We love neon colours, but Sara Ali Khan’s take on monsoon fashion is disappointing

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in Mumbai in Indian wear. While we like the idea of wearing comfy ethnic wear in this humidity, her choice of outfit was a big letdown.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 26, 2018 3:56:35 pm
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan latest photos, Sara Ali Khan fashion, Sara Ali Khan kurtis, Sara Ali Khan casual style, indian express, indian express news Sara Ali Khan went for an Indian look. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)
Related News

When it comes to her sartorial choices, Sara Ali Khan mostly prefers to go traditional. Be it her elaborate Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga pieces or her comfy street-style, we like how the starlet brings an ethnic touch to her attires. This time too, we saw the debutante step out in a grey kurti with pops of neon colours, which she wore with white tights and a neon pink dupatta, but she failed to impress us.

Sara chose a pair of tasseled sandals, minimal make-up and middle-parted curls to round out her look.

Earlier, we had seen her sashaying down the streets of Mumbai, donning a sleeveless white kurta that she styled with a pair of matching palazzos, featuring an embroidered hemline. Comfortable and chic, we think this outfit makes for a great outfit for summer mornings. She further added a pop of colour by accessorising it with a colourful handbag, which also helped break the monotony of the ensemble.

However, she failed to impress us in the peach and baby pink salwar suit she had stepped out in, some time back. Though the free-flowing Indian wear had seemed like a good choice in this humid weather, we wish she had picked up a different print. To us, her salwar suit had looked really boring.

Keeping her accessories minimal, she had styled her outfit with a pair of silver mojris. Minimal make-up with well-defined eyes and hair styled in a neat ponytail had completed her look.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement