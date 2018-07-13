Sara Ali Khan’s blue maxi dress is the perfect solution to beat the summer heat

Would you like to recreate Sara Ali Khan’s quirky maxi dress this summer? (Source: Varinder Chawla) Would you like to recreate Sara Ali Khan’s quirky maxi dress this summer? (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan is not even a movie old, but has still been caught in the public eye many times — especially for her offbeat fashion picks. The Bollywood starlet was recently spotted leaving a Yoga centre in Mumbai and her blue maxi dress has got us hooked. Establishing herself as a fashionista with her stunning sartorial choices, Khan has a lot of praiseworthy looks in her kitty. While she has been often seen in ethnic and workout gear, the debutante also plays well with denim and creates several edgy looks out of it.

For her recent outing, she wore an easy breezy maxi dress with cuts on both sides that created an illusionary look of a crop top and a skirt. The floral detailing on the neckline seemed to be adorable. She teamed her casual look with what looks like a sheer tote bag and chappals that had colourful tussles on them.

Check out the pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan wore an easy breezy maxi dress with cuts on both the sides. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan wore an easy breezy maxi dress with cuts on both the sides. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted leaving a Yoga centre in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted leaving a Yoga centre in Mumbai. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan ’s daughter who is all set to debut with Kedarnath has given style connoisseurs some major fashion goals in the past. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter, who is all set to debut with Kedarnath, has given style buffs some major fashion goals in the past. For the wrap-up party of the film, the 24-year-old looked absolutely gorgeous in a satin yellow knotted ruffle top by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The voluminous sleeves added an element of drama to it and she paired her top with a pair of ripped jeans.

Sara Ali Khan’s look for the evening was fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan’s look for the evening was fuss-free. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up understated yet attractive with a lot of emphasis on the eye make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan kept her make-up understated yet attractive with a lot of emphasis on the eye make-up. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

With hair in soft waves, she rounded out the look with colourful stilettos. The knotted top makes her seem like someone straight out of the early ’90s glamour world and we cannot take our eyes off her.

What are your thoughts about the two looks? Tell us in the comments below.

