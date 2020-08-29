Sara Ali Khan resumes shooting looking lovely in a grey lehenga; see pics

What do you think of her looks? (File)

Amid the Unlock phase, several actors have resumed work, and among them is Sara Ali Khan. The Coolie No 1 actor was recently spotted in a grey lehenga as she stepped out for shooting. Khan looked lovely in the outfit and gave a semblance of normalcy. She kept the look understated, rounding it off with hair untied and accessorised it with bangles.

She smiled for the shutterbugs and looked radiant.

Among others, Malaika Arora too has started shooting and on the first day she shared a video detailing the many safety measures which are now being taken in keeping with the ‘new normal’.

She was seen in a ruched dress from the label Malak El Ezzawy. This was paired with black criss-cross net stockings.

With time, we will probably be inching closer to what we had left behind.

