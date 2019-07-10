Sara Ali Khan gives major fashion goals during her vacation in London

After a row of successful releases in 2018, Sara Ali Khan has made a considerable amount of buzz with her movie choices as well as her fashion sense. In today’s time, where vanity can’t be segregated from a Bollywood celebrity, there is a constant urge to dress to impress.

Recently, the Simmba actor was seen vacationing with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim in London. Chilling in Hyde Park along with her mom and younger brother, the actor looked pretty in this shimmery electric blue jacket that she teamed with simple black athleisure pants. Soaking in the sun, she finished her look with sky blue sneakers, minimal make-up and blow-dry hair.

Khan also opted for a simple look for her vacation where she added glamour with a statement piece. ,

She was also seen in a funky printed co-ord set which was earlier worn by her in one of the promotional events with Ranveer Singh.

In another, she is seen posing with brother Ibrahim outside a telephone booth. The siblings look chic in the image, with the actor wearing a black leather jacket and khaki pants and Ibrahim donning striped black trousers and a blazer.

Do you like her vacation looks?