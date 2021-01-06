Sara Ali Khan takes the classic poncho to the next level; see pics

scorecardresearch
January 6, 2021
With winters here, it is time to take out our sweaters, overcoats, hoodies, and mufflers. But there is one clothing item we forgot to add to that list, and Sara Ali Khan’s latest fashion outing served as the perfect reminder! Yes, we are talking about the humble poncho without which our winters will be incomplete.

In case you are wondering what Sara’s look was all about, just keep scrolling.

The Kedarnath actor was seen in a white ribbed turtleneck sweater teamed with a pair of stone-washed denim. But the highlight of her look was the blue and white Christian Dior poncho which featured flowers, trees, and leopards along with tassel detailing at the bottom.

The look was pulled together with suede knee-high heeled boots, hair tied in a neat ponytail, a heavy dose of mascara with a flawless base, and barely-there nude lip colour.

Prior to this, she was seen sporting the same turtleneck with a cream stole featuring golden thread work on the first day of the year.

