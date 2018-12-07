Kedarnath movie promotions: Sara Ali Khan’s take on ethnic wear is inspiring

Sara Ali Khan, who has made her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath, has been constantly making headlines with her excellent sartorial choices, mostly ethnic wear. It won’t be wrong to say that she looks radiant and manages to pull of traditional looks quite flawlessly.

Recently, Khan was seen promoting Kedarnath and charming the audience at DLF Mall of India, Noida. For the occasion, the actor picked a beige sequinned short kurta and teamed it with a pair of sharara pants, of the same colour. With hair styled in beautiful beach waves, she kept her make-up simple.

On another occasion, the actor was seen in an embroidered and embellished ankle-length straight suit with a cut-out detail on the back. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri did an impressive job of keeping her look fuss-free and accessorising it with a pair of lovely earrings and golden pointed heels.

Prior to this, the starlet impressed us at Simmba trailer launch along with Ranveer Singh. She donned a pair of holographic, flared-legged pants from Topshop x Halpern. Stylist Tanya Ghavri teamed it with a black, cut out shoulder, knotted crop top for the event. What we really liked was her neutral make-up palette and curly hairdo that complemented her look.

Earlier, we spotted her in a beige number from her favourite designer duo Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla. Her ensemble included a pair of flared pants teamed with a multi-coloured, embroidered crop top featuring billowy sleeves.

We think Khan looks lovely particularly in ethnic wear.