Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on how to pull off a maxi dress

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was spotted turning heads outside a restaurant in Mumbai in a white midi dress. The dress featured red tassel detailing on it and she accessorised it with a pair of off white juttis. We think she looked rather lovely.

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan fashion
What do you think about Sara Ali Khan’s midi dress? (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sara Ali Khan may only be two films old but even before her films hit the theatres, she became famous in the fashion circle with her excellent sartorial choice. Recently, the young starlet was spotted turning heads outside a restaurant in Mumbai in a white midi dress.

The dress featured red tassel detailing on it and she accessorised it with a pair of off white juttis which had floral prints on it. Hair curled in natural waves and minimal makeup rounded out her look well.

Check some of the pictures here.

Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan fashion
Sara Ali Khan looked lovely in a white dress. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan fashion
Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan fashion
Sara Ali Khan turns heads in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, the Kedarnath actor was seen wearing an indigo dress with cuts around the waist and teamed it up with statement earrings when she was visiting a studio office in Mumbai. The floral detailing on the neckline was rather impressive and the actor let the outfit do the talking, with minimal makeup and accessories.

Checks some of the pictures here.

The same blue dress was worn by the Simmba actor a few months back when she was seen walking out of her yoga class. She teamed the dress with a sheer tote bag and chappals that had colourful tassles on them.

Check out the pictures here.

sara ali khan, sara ali khan ethnic wear, sara ali khan blue dress, ethnic wear, sara ali khan movies, sara ali khan pictures, indian express
Sara Ali Khan wore an easy breezy maxi dress with cuts on both sides. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted leaving a Yoga centre in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sara ali khan, sara ali khan ethnic wear, sara ali khan blue dress, ethnic wear, sara ali khan movies, sara ali khan pictures, indian express
Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan’s daughter who is all set to debut with Kedarnath has given style connoisseurs some major fashion goals in the past. (Express Photo: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her latest style statement?

