Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on how to pull off a maxi dress

Sara Ali Khan may only be two films old but even before her films hit the theatres, she became famous in the fashion circle with her excellent sartorial choice. Recently, the young starlet was spotted turning heads outside a restaurant in Mumbai in a white midi dress.

Advertising

The dress featured red tassel detailing on it and she accessorised it with a pair of off white juttis which had floral prints on it. Hair curled in natural waves and minimal makeup rounded out her look well.

Check some of the pictures here.

Earlier, the Kedarnath actor was seen wearing an indigo dress with cuts around the waist and teamed it up with statement earrings when she was visiting a studio office in Mumbai. The floral detailing on the neckline was rather impressive and the actor let the outfit do the talking, with minimal makeup and accessories.

Checks some of the pictures here.

The same blue dress was worn by the Simmba actor a few months back when she was seen walking out of her yoga class. She teamed the dress with a sheer tote bag and chappals that had colourful tassles on them.

Check out the pictures here.

Advertising

What do you think of her latest style statement?