Sara Ali Khan is a breath of fresh air in this eco-friendly monokini; see pics

Sara Ali Khan has been giving us some stunning beachwear goals of late. After slaying in a colourful Shivan and Narresh bikini in the Maldives, the Kedarnath actor stole our attention, once again, with yet another gorgeous look.
The 25-year-old actor shared the pictures on Instagram, in which is seen posing in a printed blue monokini from Esha Lal Swimwear. The outfit, with a slit around the belly, costs Rs 4,200 on the official website of The Beach Company.
The monokini featured a hand-painted watercolour illustration while the fabric is made of sustainable eco-friendly fabrics and recycled raw materials, as per the website.
In another look styled by Ami Patel, the actor once again sported a one-shoulder Shivan and Narresh Camo Heart bikini.
The Love Aaj Kal actor was also photographed in a Tiger Toga from Studio Verandah.
The toga, mentions the brand on its Instagram page, was designed to raise awareness about anti-poaching while honouring the efforts of the organisation Tiger Watch at the Ranthambore National Park to rescue a missing tiger T91.
Studio Verandah further wrote, “…super soft, sustainable, designed from closed-loop lyocell, this dramatic toga dress can be worn just as easily from beach to bar.”
Which of these looks do you like the most?
