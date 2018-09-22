Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on chic and comfortable fashion in a maxi dress

Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in a maxi dress. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan looks lovely in a maxi dress. (Source: APH Images)

Time and again, we have seen Sara Ali Khan acing street style like no other. Right from the ripped jeans and bright yellow knotted ruffle top by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla or the chic and comfortable printed blue maxi dress, the 25-year-old has left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.

This time, we spotted her attending the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show at Delhi keeping it simple in an ivory maxi dress. The outfit, which seemed like a great choice to wear during summers featured intricate floral embroidery all over it. For the accessories, Khan picked a pair of statement earrings, a gold kada and mojris. Her light smokey eyes with glossy lips and tousled hairdo accentuated her look very well.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a maxi dress. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan was seen wearing a maxi dress. (Source: APH Images)

Sara Ali Khan opted for statement earrings. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan opted for statement earrings. (Source: APH Images)

Sara Ali Khan at Dhoom Dhaam Weddings. (Source: APH Images) Sara Ali Khan at Dhoom Dhaam Weddings. (Source: APH Images)

Prior to this, we spotted the soon-to-debut actor attending a dinner date wherein she picked a very cool striped shirt dress with a knotted belt around the waist. She teamed it with a pair of metallic sandals and a colourful bracelet. A soft, tinted lip shade and kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look.

Sara Ali Khan spotted at Olive restaurant in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sara Ali Khan spotted at Olive restaurant in Mumbai. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Khan was also seen attending her father’s 48th birthday bash, wherein she made quite a statement in a suede tan mini. It was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece, fluffy strappy heels and a matching tote. For the make-up too, the actor went with nude tones and a neutral lip shade. She rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a neat ponytail.

Sara Ali Khan at Sara Ali Khan at Saif Ali Khan ’s birthday bash. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about Khan’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.

