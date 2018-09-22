Sara Ali Khan gives lessons on chic and comfortable fashion in a maxi dress

Time and again, we have seen Sara Ali Khan acing street style like no other. Right from the ripped jeans and bright yellow knotted ruffle top by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla or the chic and comfortable printed blue maxi dress, the 25-year-old has left fashion enthusiasts wanting for more.
This time, we spotted her attending the Dhoom Dhaam Trunk Show at Delhi keeping it simple in an ivory maxi dress. The outfit, which seemed like a great choice to wear during summers featured intricate floral embroidery all over it. For the accessories, Khan picked a pair of statement earrings, a gold kada and mojris. Her light smokey eyes with glossy lips and tousled hairdo accentuated her look very well.
Take a look at the pictures here:
Prior to this, we spotted the soon-to-debut actor attending a dinner date wherein she picked a very cool striped shirt dress with a knotted belt around the waist. She teamed it with a pair of metallic sandals and a colourful bracelet. A soft, tinted lip shade and kohl-lined eyes rounded out her look.
Khan was also seen attending her father’s 48th birthday bash, wherein she made quite a statement in a suede tan mini. It was accessorised with a beaded neckpiece, fluffy strappy heels and a matching tote. For the make-up too, the actor went with nude tones and a neutral lip shade. She rounded out her look with hair coiffed into a neat ponytail.
What do you think about Khan’s latest look? Let us know in the comments section below.
