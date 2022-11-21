Sara Ali Khan embraces her ‘desi’ side in a rural setting; see pics

If there is one thing we have learnt from looking at her Instagram account, it is that Sara Ali Khan loves to travel and she loves experiencing new things in India and around the world.

The actor often finds herself in beautiful locations — be it mountains, beaches, or busy city streets — and shares pictures with her fans and followers, rousing their wanderlust and motivating them to travel more. The other thing that Sara loves to do is set fashion goals.

The ‘Simmba‘ actor makes sharp and sound sartorial choices based on the destination she finds herself at. For instance, when visiting a temple, she brings out her traditional side, and when Sara is on a happening street in some other part of the world, she knows what will make her look chic and classy.

This time, the 27-year-old impressed once again when she shared photographs from a rural setting in a remote part of India. The actor, it seems, went there for a shoot, and she exuded oodles of charm in a chiffon sari.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Ostensibly dressed like the character she is playing, Sara sat on a cot wearing a light pink sari that she paired with a contrasting green and white coloured blouse. In one of the shots, the actor — who left her hair loose with a centre parting — looked straight at the camera. In another click, she flashed her gorgeous smile.

Sara accessorised with multicoloured bangles and a pair of golden earrings. She kept her look understated and for makeup, opted for soft dewy strokes of blush and highlighter that glistened as the sunlight fell on her face.

In one photo, Sara looked away from the camera and faced the lush green field in front of her, giving us a glimpse of her blouse’s deep back design. The actor, who keeps it real on social media, also posed with some children, who sat on the cot with her.

“Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow,” she captioned the album, along with the hashtags ‘#live’, ‘#love’, and ‘#laugh’.

Advertisement

We cannot wait to see what Sara does with this look, but we love everything about it. What about you?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!