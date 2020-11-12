Coolie No. 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan is having fun with colours

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer Coolie No 1 is all set to stream online and the actors are busy e-promoting the film. Recently, Sara was seen in a denim dress from the label Leo and Lin, and we quite like how neat the look was. Styled by Ami Patel, the outfit had a cute white panel detailing on the skirt and was accessorised with a matching denim belt.

She completed the look with hair tied neatly in a ponytail and accessorised it with white stilettos and dainty earrings.

Look at the pictures here.

Prior to this, she was seen in a one-shoulder jumpsuit from the label Flor et.al. The look was elevated with spot-on eye makeup and hair tied in a ponytail.

Check out the pictures here.

What do you think of her recent looks?

