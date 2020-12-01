scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 01, 2020
Top news

Coolie No. 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan gives early Christmas fashion tips

The actor is busy e-promoting her next film Coolie No 1 and her recent looks seem like a far cry from the past

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | December 1, 2020 5:30:57 pm
What do you think of her looks? (Source: Ami Patel/Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan’s flirtatious and experimental style seems to have taken a back seat. The actor is busy e-promoting her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1, and her recent looks — subdued and toned down — seem like a far cry from the past. Take for instance the recent pantsuit look where she kept things understated and classy. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a cherry red ensemble from the label Safiyaa. The slit sleeves worked really well, adding a lot of style and drama to the look.

The look was completed with matching nail polish, perfectly styled hair and a lot of mascara. She kept her accessories minimal, rounding off the look with a solid gold ring.

Here are the pictures.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

Prior to this, she was seen in a denim dress from the label Leo and Lin. Also styled by Patel, the look was neat and had a cute white panel detailing on the skirt. This was accessorised with a matching denim belt.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The outfit was styled with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail, and accessorised with white stilettos and dainty earrings.

Look at the pictures here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami)

What do you think of her recent looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

hairstyle, wedding hairstyle ideas, hairstyle trends 2020, bridal hairstyle ideas, best bridal hairstyles, hairstyles for 2020
A hairstylist shares ways in which you can elevate your look this wedding season

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 01: Latest News

Advertisement