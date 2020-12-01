Coolie No. 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan gives early Christmas fashion tips

Sara Ali Khan’s flirtatious and experimental style seems to have taken a back seat. The actor is busy e-promoting her upcoming film, Coolie No. 1, and her recent looks — subdued and toned down — seem like a far cry from the past. Take for instance the recent pantsuit look where she kept things understated and classy. Styled by Ami Patel, the actor was seen in a cherry red ensemble from the label Safiyaa. The slit sleeves worked really well, adding a lot of style and drama to the look.
The look was completed with matching nail polish, perfectly styled hair and a lot of mascara. She kept her accessories minimal, rounding off the look with a solid gold ring.
Here are the pictures.
Prior to this, she was seen in a denim dress from the label Leo and Lin. Also styled by Patel, the look was neat and had a cute white panel detailing on the skirt. This was accessorised with a matching denim belt.
The outfit was styled with her hair tied neatly in a ponytail, and accessorised with white stilettos and dainty earrings.
Look at the pictures here.
What do you think of her recent looks?
