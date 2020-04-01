Take a look at some of Sara Ali Khan’s chic looks 

What do you think about Sara’s style? (Designed by Gargi Singh) (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Sara Ali Khan is someone who is likely to be spotted in a cotton chikankari salwar kurta set on a regular day, something she even told indianexpress.com in an exclusive interview: “I think white chikankari is genuinely the most basic, raw and original; and I like that”. Although we love her in casual ethnics, the Simmba actor can ace western outfits with equal ease.

So we did some digging and have put together some chic looks of the actor that you may like to recreate once the lockdown ends.

Take a look.

Sara rocks it in a pair of holographic, flared-legged pants from Topshop x Halpern which was teamed with a black crop top with a cutout shoulder. What we really like is her neutral make-up look and the curly hairdo. You can totally opt for this look for a night out with friends or even an office party.

The actor also wore a short polka dots dress from the label Pretty Little Thing. Styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, the look was rounded out with bright red lipstick and accessorised with hoop earrings. This can be your pick for your next date night after the lockdown.

Her winter travel looks are filled with pops of colour. Here she is seen wearing a pink high-neck full-sleeved sweater paired with black pants. We like how the outfit reflects her personal style.

For a more summery look, you can go with a basic white plain crop top and pair it with a metallic silver pleated skirt just like her.

Last but definitely not the least, we love Sara in this black knotted shirt that she casually paired with denim pants. We like how she carried a huge tote bag to complete the look. This is a perfect summer work look as the colours don’t make it too dressy and the design is very chic.

