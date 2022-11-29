Sara Ali Khan’s crafty caption from her vacation wins the internet

Sara Ali Khan is quite creative and witty on social media. Be it her ‘namaste darshako‘ videos, or her regular posts, almost everything is funnily captioned. The ‘Kedarnath‘ actor’s social media game is quite strong, which is why she has a loyal fanbase and as many as 41.3 million people following her.

Sara, who is fond of travelling and then sharing photos and videos detailing her experiences on Instagram, took to the photo-sharing app once again to share a picture from one of her recent vacations, possibly on an exotic beach.

Beyond the aesthetic of the picture and how beautiful the actor looked, we were quite impressed by the caption that was a clever wordplay comprising idioms and phrases that are associated with life, but with spelling tweaks referring to the sea, ocean, and such.

It read, “Be shore of yourself. Come out of your shell. Take time to coast. Avoid pier pressure. Sea life’s beauty. Don’t get so tide down on work that you miss out on life’s beautiful waves.”

The caption went aptly with the photo, in which the 27-year-old rocked a red and white bikini set that she wore underneath a long white shrug. Sporting a no-makeup look, the actor stared at the distance with beautiful blue water in the backdrop. She let her hair loose and accessorised with — what appears to be — a necklace made of sea shells, and another one featuring a dainty pendant.

She also wore simple beach-friendly slippers and posed with a bicycle on a wooden pier. Behind her, the coastline curved to the horizon with green trees dotting a section of the frame. The sun made Sara’s face glow and we love the overall appeal of the photo, which sets massive travel-vacay goals.

In the comments section, people appreciated the actor for keeping it “profound” and “motivating”.

“Deep caption about how to live life and not lose the beauty of life [because of] work pressure…motivating, Sara,” one person wrote.

Someone else commented, “I don’t remember ever commenting on any celeb’s posts, however, this is truly beautiful and profound!”

Another person wrote: “Looking so gorgeous!”

Her aunt Saba Ali Khan also commented on the post, writing, “Clever” with several emojis.

A few days ago, the ‘Simmba‘ actor had shared photographs from a rural setting in a remote part of India, where she went for a shoot, exuding oodles of charm in a chiffon sari. Sara sat on a cot wearing a light pink sari that she paired with a contrasting green and white coloured blouse.

We can say for certain that Sara is a charmer who can rock all kinds of looks and set massive fitness goals.

