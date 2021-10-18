scorecardresearch
Monday, October 18, 2021
Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in bridal lehenga by Anita Dongre; see pics

Can you guess how much the lehenga costs?

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
October 18, 2021 10:30:14 pm
sara ali khanSara Ali Khan in an Anita Dongre lehenga. (Source: anitadongre/Instagram)

From custom saris to kurta sets, Sara Ali Khan has impressed us time and again with her ethnic looks. This time, she caught our attention with yet another traditional look, looking gorgeous as ever.

The 26-year-old donned a light red Anita Dongre lehenga set. The Alethi lehenga featured intricate threadwork in gold, with Benarasi work at the bottom.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

The sleeveless choli, on the other hand, featured elaborate sequin work.

Also Read |Take a look at some of Sara Ali Khan’s chic looks

The lehenga was paired with a semi-sheer dupatta with polka dot prints and a golden border.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

The ensemble is from Anita Dongre’s Bridal Couture 2021. It costs Rs 1,50,000 on the designer’s website.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre)

Sara sported minimal accessories — she wore a maang tikka and a ring, keeping the look balanced. Leaving her long tresses with soft curls open, the look was rounded off with simple makeup.

Sara’s look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Do you like the lehenga look?

