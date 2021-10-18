Sara Ali Khan looks gorgeous in bridal lehenga by Anita Dongre; see pics

From custom saris to kurta sets, Sara Ali Khan has impressed us time and again with her ethnic looks. This time, she caught our attention with yet another traditional look, looking gorgeous as ever.

The 26-year-old donned a light red Anita Dongre lehenga set. The Alethi lehenga featured intricate threadwork in gold, with Benarasi work at the bottom.

The sleeveless choli, on the other hand, featured elaborate sequin work.

The lehenga was paired with a semi-sheer dupatta with polka dot prints and a golden border.

The ensemble is from Anita Dongre’s Bridal Couture 2021. It costs Rs 1,50,000 on the designer’s website.

Sara sported minimal accessories — she wore a maang tikka and a ring, keeping the look balanced. Leaving her long tresses with soft curls open, the look was rounded off with simple makeup.

Sara’s look was styled by celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri.

Do you like the lehenga look?

