Fashion guide: Celeb-approved tips to style your bikini

Of late, B-Town celebs have been giving us a major dose of ‘vitamin sea’, yet we cannot seem to get enough of it!

From Bipasha Basu to Mouni Roy and Sara Ali Khan, celebs have been enjoying a relaxing time in the Maldives, but in the most fashionable way.

If you too are planning to head out on a beach vacay, then we have an amazing guide for you to style your bikinis and swimwear in the best possible way.

Take a look below and recreate the style you love most!

You can never go wrong with layering, it is a great way to mix and match and play with different prints, styles and silhouettes, We like how Bipasha teamed her floral two-piece bikini with a sheer lace dress.

But if sheer outfits are not your thing, you can always opt for a crochet dress or top to amp up your basic bikini look. Add some jewellery to give t a bohemian vibe and enjoy the sun, sand and waves!

How could we miss out on Mouni’s laidback look — bikini styled with a matching shrug. Co-ords in swimwear are not only hassle-free but also look super stylish. Isn’t it?

An extra-large shirt is another way to take your swimwear a notch higher. In fact, you can even wear it as a dress. Whether you want to style it like Bipasha or wear it as a shrug, it is bound to make for a head-turning look.

Last but definitely not least, accessories can take your look from zero to 10 in no time. From dainty golden jewellery for a feminine look to oxidised silver jewellery for that chic vibe and colourful sunnies just like Sara — they will all come to your rescue.

